Dolores F. Parkerson

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Parkerson, Dolores F.

entered into rest on Saturday December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William K. Parkerson. Cherished mother of LeVina (Bob) Reese, LeVeada Stevens, Sandy (Ken) Coleman, William K. (Renee) Parkerson Jr. and Karan (Bill) Rohlman. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Our dear sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Fri. Jan. 3, 10:00 am until time of service 12:00 pm Noon at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center 675 Graham Rd. Interment St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice or . Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
Donations
