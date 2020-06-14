Dolores F. Willey
Willey, Dolores F.

(nee McNabb) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Willey; dearest mother of Karen (Tom) McHugh, Ross Willey, Nancy O'Hearn, Keith (Joan) Willey, Mary (Joe) Kathcart, Teresa (Dan) Knight, Jerry (Cris) Willey, Sherry Langdon, Elizabeth (Dennis) Staab, Tina Walukonis, Janet (Mike) Proost, Colleen (Ryan) White, and the late Joseph and Patricia Willey; beloved grandmother of 44, and great-grandmother of 63. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Services and interment are private; family only. Memorial contributions may be given to Evelyn's House, 100 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, 63141.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
