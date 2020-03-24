|
Forgash, Dolores "Dorie"
(nee Perrone) age 84, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Joseph Forgash of over 65 years. Loving mother of Patricia Forgash and the late Frankie Forgash and Teri Crosby; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Arrangements by KUTIS SOUTH CHAPEL. Private service at Shepherd Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020