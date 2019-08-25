|
Dreiling, Dolores G.
(nee Hlaca) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, August 18, 2019. Dear mother of Mark (Peggy) and Robert (Linda) Dreiling; dear grandmother of Sean and Pierce Dreiling; dear sister of Georgia (the late Raymond) Diaz. Our dear aunt and great-aunt.
Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to S.S.M. Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation (3800 Park Ave., 63110) appreciated.
KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019