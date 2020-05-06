Hyland, Dolores Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Hyland; dearest mother of James (Martha) and Dan Hyland and the late Linda Partrich; dear grandma of Jessica (Austin) Hyland, Erika (Ronnie) Estes, Victor (Karen), Giselle Hyland, Teresa Partrich, Dawn (Joe) Benton, Josh and Jeff Partrich; great-grandma of Lily, Lakelyn Millington, Victoria, Andrew Estes, Emma Mobley, Sarah, Natalie, Matthew Benton, Ellie, Audrey and Ivey Partrich; sister of the late Betty (Bob) Anderson; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Dolores and James owned a bakery in downtown St. Louis. They were active members at Lutheran Church of the Atonement. Dolores touched so many lives and made an impact on everyone she came into contact with. She'll be missed and loved by many. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 7, 4:30 a.m. until Service 6:30 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Atonement. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.