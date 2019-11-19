|
Meisemann, Dolores J.
(nee Schultz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Meisemann; dear mother of Rick (Mary) and Tom Meisemann and Linda Dalton; dear grandmother of Tom (Marcie), Richard, Ryan, Anna (Colby), Katie (Josh) and the late Stephen; dear great-grandmother of Dylan; dear sister of Jackie (the late Bob) Dienstbach; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 20, 9:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Notre Dame High School or The National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019