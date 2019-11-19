St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
Dolores J. Meisemann

Dolores J. Meisemann Obituary

Meisemann, Dolores J.

(nee Schultz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Meisemann; dear mother of Rick (Mary) and Tom Meisemann and Linda Dalton; dear grandmother of Tom (Marcie), Richard, Ryan, Anna (Colby), Katie (Josh) and the late Stephen; dear great-grandmother of Dylan; dear sister of Jackie (the late Bob) Dienstbach; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 20, 9:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Notre Dame High School or The National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
