Mullen, Dolores J. (nee Franke) Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Marvin Paul Mullen. Cherished mother of Dennis M. (Dianne Swiney) Mullen, Donna J. Mullen and the late Lawrence C. Mullen. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Ron) Porter, and Laura Ann Mullen. Loving sister of Barbara Nitchman. Our dear aunt, and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation Sat., March 2, 10:00 a.m. until Memorial service 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 2725 Concord Dr. (Florissant). A lite lunch will be served following service. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019