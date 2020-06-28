Dolores Jean Musgrove
Musgrove, Dolores Jean

97 of St. Peters, MO, passed away June 16, 2020 at Villages of St. Peters. Survived by sons, Randy Musgrove and wife Ellen (Blair) and Greg Musgrove and wife Kelli (Galkowski); 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine, in care of Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel 636-528-8221.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
