Bauer, Dolores M. (nee Tappel), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Al Bauer; dear mother of Debbie (Lance) Thibault and Diane (Bob) Ochs; dear grandmother of Bobby and Connie; dear brother of Louis Tappel; our dear sister-in-law, aunt cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, February 12, 10 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019