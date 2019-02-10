St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Bauer, Dolores M. (nee Tappel), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Al Bauer; dear mother of Debbie (Lance) Thibault and Diane (Bob) Ochs; dear grandmother of Bobby and Connie; dear brother of Louis Tappel; our dear sister-in-law, aunt cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, February 12, 10 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
