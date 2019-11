Capehart, Dolores M.

98, went home peacefully on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Capehart; loving mother of Susan (Billy) Ow and Michael Hummel. She was a cherished grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 11/8/19 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Maplewood, with service to start at 12:15 p.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks.