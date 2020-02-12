St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Crawford Obituary

Crawford, Dolores M.

(nee Garcia) on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo W. Crawford; cherished mother of Linda (Steve) Rutledge, Tina Marie Crawford and Donna (James) Barton; dear sister of Joe Garcia, Anna (the late Clyde) McCandless, Eugene (Perri) Garcia, Jamie (Ursula) Garcia and the late Lupe (Dan) Tabers; dear sister-in-law of Dennis (Barb) Crawford and the late Beverly (survived by Richard) Goldammer; adoring grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 13 and loved by many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now