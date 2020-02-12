|
Crawford, Dolores M.
(nee Garcia) on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo W. Crawford; cherished mother of Linda (Steve) Rutledge, Tina Marie Crawford and Donna (James) Barton; dear sister of Joe Garcia, Anna (the late Clyde) McCandless, Eugene (Perri) Garcia, Jamie (Ursula) Garcia and the late Lupe (Dan) Tabers; dear sister-in-law of Dennis (Barb) Crawford and the late Beverly (survived by Richard) Goldammer; adoring grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 13 and loved by many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020