Kertz, Dolores M.

(nee Naeger), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Oct. 22, 2019.Loving Mother of Colleen (Greg) Schloemann and Kelli (Douglas) Kummer. Cherished Grandma of Keiran, Harper, Gavin and Logan. Beloved Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 4200 Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125, 10AM on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019; Memorial visitation Sun., Oct. 27, from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. Memorial Donations to The or Masses. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com