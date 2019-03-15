Peltz, Dolores M. On March 12, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church at age 85. Wife of the late Donald F. Peltz. Dear mother of Donna (Tim) McGauley, Lisa (Scott) Sizemore and Fred (Jane) Peltz; loving grandmother of Stephen (Kristen), Kevin and Daniel McGauley, Jason (Cathy) and Matthew Zakibe, Erich, Alex and Abbey Peltz; greatgrandmother of Luke, Olivia and Finnian. Preceded in death by her parents Fridolin and Marie Partsch. Our sister, aunt and cousin. She loved painting, ceramics, gardening, Cardinals baseball and cooking for her family. Services: Funeral Monday from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) 9 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019