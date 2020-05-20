Dolores M. Petro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petro, Dolores M. (nee Thies), Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Petro and the late Charles Ryan; dear mother of Timothy Ryan and the late Marilyn Workman; special friend of the Delberts; our dear step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, May 22, 5-8 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. Burial will be a J.B. National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Service
07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved