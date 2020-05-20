Or Copy this URL to Share

Petro, Dolores M. (nee Thies), Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Petro and the late Charles Ryan; dear mother of Timothy Ryan and the late Marilyn Workman; special friend of the Delberts; our dear step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, May 22, 5-8 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. Burial will be a J.B. National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store