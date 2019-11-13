Kottkamp, Dolores Marie

age 93, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born in St Louis, Missouri on January 2, 1926, daughter of Stella (Bruner) and John Mueller.

Dolores touched the hearts of many in her 93 years. Blessed with a loving family, caring friends and incredible neighbors, she never met a stranger and welcomed all with opened arms. Mom was eternally grateful for the love and friendship shown to her

throughout her long and happy life.

Dolores is survived by her son Dennis (Mary Ann) Kottkamp of Roswell, GA, her daughter Dena (Stephen) Johnson of Bridgeton, MO, two grandchildren: Jennifer Gilbert and Lindsey Catone (Chris), two great-grandchildren: Fisher and Redding Catone, and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Ernest C. Kottkamp in 2012.

Services: Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, St. Peters, MO, with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri in honor of Dolores. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Griswold Home Care and Alisha Oliver for her compassionate care given to Dolores over the last few months.