Stollhans, Dolores (Dodie) Marie

(nee Thornton) entered into rest on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 93. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Dodie was born on October 15, 1926, to the late Joseph and the late Marie Thornton Cummings. After Joseph died, Marie raised her three daughters-June, Dodie and Joan-- in the West End of St. Louis on Oakley Place. Dodie attended Sacred Heart Academy (class of '44). She always remembered her high school years as some of the most important of her long life and these years instilled in her a strong sense of the importance of education. She was very proud to attend her 75th graduation reunion in June of this year. After high school Dodie attended Maryville University and was a member of the Sodality of the Children of Mary.

Dodie was the loving, devoted mother to William (Robin) Stollhans, Mary DiMercurio, Ann (Ronald) Voegtli, and Cynthia Stollhans. Her most cherished treasures in life were her grandchildren: Sarah (Paul) Cassidy, Katie (Brad) Klingemann, Ronald (Beth) Voegtli, Jason (Erin) Voegtli, Robert Voegtli, and Thomas (Alicia) Voegtli, Bill (Jenny) DiMercurio, and David (Christine Townes) DiMercurio. She is Great Grandmother to Grayson, Chase, Cullen, Brooks, Connor, Ella, Samantha, Marcella, Evelyn, Juliet, Grace, Kate and Dylan.

While raising her children, Dodie worked for thirty years in Customer Service at 3M Company. But it was after retirement that she could truly focus on spending more time with grandchildren and pursuing other interests. Dodie traveled to Europe and visited Ireland, France, Austria, and Italy. She filled her happy days with playing bridge and attending symphonies with friends, attending lunches with Maryville alum, and socializing with her numerous Irish cousins. During retirement, Dodie and her BFF from Sacred Heart Academy, Helen Stehly, volunteered as docents at the Shrine of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne for many, many years. She always had a kind word and smile for everyone she met and was dubbed the 'Happy Camper' by her children.

Dodie was a longtime member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in south St. Louis on Kingshighway. She served her parish extensively on committees: the Ministry for the Divorced, the Magdalen Women's Organization, and many others. One memorable event with her Magdalen friends was attending Mass with Pope John Paul II during his 1999 visit to St. Louis.

Dodie remained the cheerful, fun, vibrant, faith-filled person everyone came to know across her long life! In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dodie is survived by her dear cousin Roberta Erhart, dear nieces and nephews, dear great nieces and nephews, dear cousins, neighbors, friends and her beloved dog Beau.

The family would like to extend our love and sincere thanks to each of her compassionate caregivers both at home and during her months at Nazareth Living Center.

Services: In celebration of Mom's life, there will be visitation at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Thursday, December 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, from St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Kingshighway), with interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shrine of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 619 N. 2nd Street, St. Charles, MO 63301 or to the St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. 63110 or to the .