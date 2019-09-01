St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
the Sarah Community
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
the Sarah Community
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
the Mother House
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
the Mother House
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
the Mother House Chapel
320 East Ripa Ave
View Map
Sister Dolores Shea

Sister Dolores Shea Obituary

Shea, Sister Dolores, S.S.N.D

fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday August 31, 2019. Beloved sister of Don(Rosemary) Shea. Dear Aunt of Joseph(Stacy) and Robert(Bonnie) Shea, Joan (Don) O'Neal and Patricia Shea. Dear Great Aunt of Ellen O'Neal, Jaclyn, Helene, Adrian and the late Marty Shea and Grant Larson. Our dear cousin friend and sister in community.

Services: Visitation will be held sat the Sarah Community on Tuesday, September 3, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm with a prayer service at 3pm. Then taken to the Mother House for visitation at 5:30pm till 8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed., September 4 11:15 am at the Mother House Chapel, 320 East RipaAve., 63125. Service of Kutis Funeral Home City Chapel 2906 Gravois Avenue 63118

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
