Shea, Sister Dolores, S.S.N.D
fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday August 31, 2019. Beloved sister of Don(Rosemary) Shea. Dear Aunt of Joseph(Stacy) and Robert(Bonnie) Shea, Joan (Don) O'Neal and Patricia Shea. Dear Great Aunt of Ellen O'Neal, Jaclyn, Helene, Adrian and the late Marty Shea and Grant Larson. Our dear cousin friend and sister in community.
Services: Visitation will be held sat the Sarah Community on Tuesday, September 3, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm with a prayer service at 3pm. Then taken to the Mother House for visitation at 5:30pm till 8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed., September 4 11:15 am at the Mother House Chapel, 320 East RipaAve., 63125. Service of Kutis Funeral Home City Chapel 2906 Gravois Avenue 63118
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019