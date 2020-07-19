Mueller, Domian L. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Mueller (nee Lantere); dear father of Pamela (Edward) Anderson, Kathleen Connell, Domian L. (Sue) Mueller Jr., Andrew Mueller and Michelle (Michael) Marshak; cherished grandfather of Nikki (Ryan), Eddie, Tori, Josh, Lauren, D.J., Jenna, Stu, Caroline and the late Elizabeth; dear great-grandfather of Levi, Cali, Savannah, Jake, Connor and Mackenzie; dear brother of Beverly Trokey. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., July 22, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int J. B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visit Tues., 3-8 p.m.