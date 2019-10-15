St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Dominic Curcuru Sr. Obituary

Curcuru, Dominic Sr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy Curcuru and the late Mary Jane Curcuru; loving father of Dominic (Mary) Curcuru Jr., James (Nita) Curcuru Sr., Mike (Debbie) Curcuru Sr., Daniel Curcuru, Patrick (Lisa) Curcuru and the late Ralph (Cuban survives) Curcuru; step-father of Barbara (Gary) Barrett; cherished grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 24 and great-great-grandfather of 1.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, October 16, and Thursday, October 17, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and luncheon pending on Friday, October 18. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Korean War Vets or any AFLCIO union benefit appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
