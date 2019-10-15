|
|
Curcuru, Dominic Sr.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy Curcuru and the late Mary Jane Curcuru; loving father of Dominic (Mary) Curcuru Jr., James (Nita) Curcuru Sr., Mike (Debbie) Curcuru Sr., Daniel Curcuru, Patrick (Lisa) Curcuru and the late Ralph (Cuban survives) Curcuru; step-father of Barbara (Gary) Barrett; cherished grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 24 and great-great-grandfather of 1.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, October 16, and Thursday, October 17, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and luncheon pending on Friday, October 18. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Korean War Vets or any AFLCIO union benefit appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019