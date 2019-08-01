Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Allen Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Don Allen of O Fallon, MO, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Jones; cherished son of the late Earl R. Jones and the late Esther Zavison (nee Nicholson); loved grandson of the late Edgar C. and Artie May Jones (nee Tabers); devoted father and father-in-law of Scott Christopher Jones and Ray Lauer, and Kim Michele Jones Woodward and Clive Woodward; dear brother of Ron Jones (the late Judy Jones), and Bill Zavison (the late Cherie Zavison); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Don was an accomplished trumpet player, and the leader of the Singleton Palmer Band. He was also a talented commercial artist, who designed the original logos for Johnny on the Spot, and Lambert St. Louis Airport. Additionally, he loved painting, sculpture, and was an expert wood craftsman. Don also enjoyed playing golf and was formerly an active member of Vinita Park United Methodist Church. Don is fondly remembered by his family for his inability to finish a story or joke, as he would dissolve into laughter before he would reach the end, and for his incredibly kind and loving nature. He was at his happiest when surrounded by family, especially if there were cookies or candy involved. Don was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis or Humane Society of St. Louis. Services will be private.





