Congleton, Don R.
Passed away on October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Congleton (nee Yount) for 37 years; loving father of Jill Jasmund and Sara (Galen) Parks; cherished grandfather of Zachary and Codey Jasmund and Meryn and Benson Parks; dear brother of Glenda (Bob) Pace, Jeff (Marsha) Congleton and the late Terry Congleton; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Congleton faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked at Ford Motor Co. After retirement he enjoyed working for the Special School District, coaching golf at U. City High and later working as a bagger at Schnucks. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, going to the lake and dancing whenever there was music.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Tuesday, October 22, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's and appreciated. Visitation Sun., Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019