Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home in Town & Country, Missouri, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Schneider) Schneeberger; dear stepfather of Jeff Wade, Jay Wade (children Corey and Harrison); Joel (wife, Lori) Wade (children Madison, Cassie, Hailey and Austin); and Whitney Wade (children Tanner, Trey and Tatum); dear uncle of Gary Austin (daughter Christina).

Don was a humble man of strong conviction and loved by all who knew him. He was a savvy businessman, best known for his drive and determination to make Vess Beverage Limited, known as the "Billion Bubble Beverage", an iconic brand staple in St. Louis history. Don started in the soft drink business at the age of 15, when he worked for his father Leroy O. Schneeberger. Leroy had purchased Vess Beverage Company in 1929 from Vess Jones. Don worked hard, starting at ground level and worked his way through the ranks to Vice President. Don ended up leaving his father's company in 1966 to start a new company called Custom Packaging, canning for soft drink brands like Coke for 7-8 years, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper and Canada Dry. In 1966, Don's father Leroy sold Vess to a conglomerate and when that business began to fail, Don saw the opportunity to continue his father's legacy and in 1975 bought the business back. Don's drive, determination and marketing expertise came into play and drove the brand to record highs making it the iconic brand in St. Louis history. His pride showed through when he developed a soft drink that bore his family name, "Dr. Schnee". After 20 years of owning and building the brand he decided to retire in 1994 and sold to a Toronto-based company. Today his iconic flavors; Whistle Orange, Cream, Grape and Strawberry as well as many others are family favorites to this day. Don never found solace in retirement, his restlessness led him to own and invest in businesses in a variety of different industries. Till the day of his passing he was involved in many different business ventures here in St. Louis as well as in Arizona, where he spent fifty percent of his time for the last 20 years. There are no words that can be expressed for the deep sorrow and loss that our family is experiencing. May he rest in peace with God by his side.

