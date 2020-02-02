Carlson, Don Robert

December 27, 1934 – January 30, 2020.

Don Carlson, of Ladue, MO, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carol Dyer Carlson; his four children and their spouses, Julie Carlson Wilde and Charlie Wilde, Newport Beach, CA, Liz Carlson O'Toole and Patrick O' Toole, Wilmette, IL, Matt Carlson and Caroline Carlson, Arlington, VA and Andy Carlson and Maureen Carlson, Austin, TX; and his thirteen grandchildren, Alex Wilde, Natalie Wilde, Henry Wilde, Anna Wilde, Margaret O'Toole, Grace O'Toole, James O'Toole, Elin Carlson, Madelyn Carlson, Eliza Carlson, Robert Carlson, Wesley Carlson, and Emily Carlson; his sister Nancy Amling (Richard) of Key West, FL and his sister-in-law Susanne Dyer Stanley (David).

Don was of the type often referred to as a Pillar of the Community, and he was that in more ways than one. A benefactor and supporter of many local civic institutions, he served on the Boards of the St. Louis chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, KWMU, ALIVE and Safe Connections, volunteered at the St. Louis Area Food Bank, and tutored at the Hamilton Elementary School. He was a long time and an active member of Ladue Chapel and a member of the Murray Weidenbaum Society at Washington University. His volunteer service came both during and after a distinguished, 37 year career as an executive at Johnson & Higgins. His commitment to civic betterment culminated in his recognition in 2017 by the St. Andrew's Foundation as an Ageless Honoree.

Don was also the archetype of the Family Man and lifelong friend to many across stays in Plymouth, Michigan, Tulsam Oklahoma and finally St. Louis. He was an enthusiast of travel and international culture, exploring the world with Carol, family, and friends, including many trips to his ancestral homeland of Sweden. His pursuit of understanding, his interest in others, his passion for human connection, and his love of family will be remembered, and the loss of them sorely felt, by all those who came in contact with him.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. A Reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the following organizations that were close to Don's heart: St. Louis Symphony, Opera Theatre of St. Louis or Ladue Chapel.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL