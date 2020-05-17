Shaikewitz, Don May 13, 2020 beloved husband of the late Marilyn Shaikewitz; dear father and father-in-law of Susee Klekar (Steve) and the late Mel Shaikewitz; dear grandfather of Jessi Risdon (Lee) and Marc Klekar (Kaitlin), Caroline Pottinger (Drew), Emily Townsend (Brian) and Joseph Shaikewitz; dear great-grandfather of Finley and Reagan Townsend; dear brother and brother-in-law of Dick Shaikewitz (Minky) and the late Judy Esterly (George); our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Charles County Detachment 725 Marine Corps League, 5701 Highway N, St. Charles, MO 63304. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.