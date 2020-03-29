Reifsnyder, Dona M.

of St. Louis, MO, was called home Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born October 19, 1928 in Williamsport, PA. to Ernest and Dorothy Mosseaux.

Beloved wife of David Reifsnyder; loving mother of Robert (Ginger) Christie, Steven (Crystal) Christie, and Scott (Shawn) Reifsnyder; dearest grandmother of Jason Christie, Megan (Adam) Ferguson, Jessica (Ricky) Johnson, Danielle (Josh) Pooley, Shannon (Kyle) Gummoe, and Alex Reifsnyder; dear great-grandmother of Olivia, Kaelyn, Chase, Camden, Adalie, Tanner, and Alice; dearest sister of Carol Roan, Frances King and the late Vonda Redmond.

Dona was an ordained deacon with the Methodist Church of Heywooth. She was an adamant Cardinals Fan and referred to Adam Wainwright as her 'Fourth Son.'

Services: Memorial Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .