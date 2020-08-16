Raithel, D.C., Donald Allen

Dr. Donald A. Raithel of Charleston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home at the age of 84. Born April 3, 1936 in St. Louis to the late Forest and (Frances) Virginia Raithel, Dr. Raithel married Nancy Louise Parker on February 19, 1955 in Jennings, MIssouri and they remained married until her passing on December 26, 2002. Dr. Raithel and Nancy's legacy includes five surviving children, David (Liz), Dianne (Bob) Hall, Steven (Joy), Richard (Rhonda) and Jeffrey (Deb). He was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Kevin, Tristan, Dylan, Sean, Mason, Jenna, Sam and Matthew and 7 great-grandchildren. In 2008, Dr. Raithel married Connie Pendergrass who survives of the home. His brothers, Robert "Bob" Raithel and GySgt Richard "Dick" Raithel, preceded him in death.

Dr. Raithel proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1954 to 1958. He worked in the aerospace industry at McConnell Douglas Aircraft before graduating from Logan College of Chiropractic in 1962. He practiced Chiropractic in Berkeley and St. Charles, MO until 1972. He moved the family to Charleston, MO in 1973 to open his office where he remained in practice for 40 years.

Dr. Raithel was an avid civil aviation enthusiast and held a private pilot's license. He was a man of different practical talents, an avid reader of history, a strong supporter of his family and their education, and set a positive example that goals were to be set and then achieved.

In lieu of interment, he has requested his body donated to Logan College of Chiropractic so that another generation of Chiropractors can continue to learn from him.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.