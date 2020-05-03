Timmerberg, Donald Anthony age 90, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, a US Air Force Veteran, and retired from McDonnell-Douglas as Director of Inspections. Don was the beloved husband of the late Patsy Ciona Timmersberg (nee Barber); the dear father of Mariann (Jon Smith) Stone, Cathryn Timmerberg and Carol (Peter) Cole; loving grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather of 10. Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Graveside service will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.