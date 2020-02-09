|
Hediger, Donald B.
passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was 91 years young. Beloved husband of the late Joyce F. Hediger (nee Dau); loving father of Kim (Rob) Gaia, Keith (Michelle) Hediger, Kent (Heather) Hediger and Kristin Halamicek; dear Papa of Kelsey, Kourtney, Lauren, Joshua, Kaitlyn, Morgan, Kyle and Kameron; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Don's celebration of life details: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sunday, Feb. 9, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., then Monday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church (Sappington & Kennerly), for visitation until service at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu offlowers, send donations in memory of Don to VA: John Cochran, Attn: Voluntary Service, 915 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63106.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020