Koenig, Donald Bernard 87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy T. Koenig; beloved son of the late Ambrose and Hilda Koenig; devoted father of Diane Koenig, Barbara (John) Brugger, Joyce (Alan) Ashton, Joan Koenig and Mark (Joan) Koenig; cherished grandfather of Lauren and Megan Ashton, and Leslie Brugger, and dear brother-in-law of Elsie Koenig, wife of the late Robert. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold (Emma), Raymond (Maridel) Norbert (Winnifred), Florence (Stanley) Zumbehl, Marie (Wesley) Will. Don was a Third Degree Knight with Council 823, St. Charles, member of VFW Post 2866 and was a Korean War veteran of the United States Navy. His passion was always farming, gardening, where he grew the best tomatoes and cabbage, and traveling. He worked as a journeyman lineman for 38 years for Ameren-St. Charles and was a member of IBEW Local 1439. Services: Vis: Sun. (5/5) from 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Svc: Procession from Hutchens-Stygar FH at 9:45 a.m. for Mass at 10:30 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (St. Charles) Memorials: Emmaus Homes.www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 4, 2019