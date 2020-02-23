Donald C. Muckerman

Obituary
Muckerman, Donald C.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Feb 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margarette Muckerman (nee

Holloway); dear father and father-in-law of Scott (Annette) Muckerman, Chris (Vicki) Muckerman and the late Renee (Cliff) Valin, Randy Muckerman and Mark Muckerman; dear brother of the late Shirley George; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO. Wed., Feb 26, at 10 a.m. Interment at Brush Creek Cemetery, Bellflower, MO. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tues.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
