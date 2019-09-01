St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Stowe, Donald C.

94, passed Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 75 years to the late Celia (nee Varner); loving father to Marcia Mack (Chris), Suzanne Guccione (John); adoring grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephew; loving brother-in-law and dear friend to many from coast to coast. Preceded in death by 2 sisters, 1 brother and 1 nephew.

Don was a devoted member of Concord Trinity United Methodist Church. His church family and his faith were a very important part of his life. He was an avid gardener, passionate about his outstanding rose garden. Don made friends wherever he went. His kindness touched many and will be missed by all!

Services: Visitation Friday, September 6, 5-8 p.m. at KUTIS FUNERAL HOME (South County). Chapel service Saturday, September 7, 11:00 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home (South County). Donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or Crystal Oaks Foundation.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
