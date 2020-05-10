Patrick, Donald Charles age 69, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with his loving family surrounding him. He was born on August 18, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles and Eleanor (Ulrich) Patrick who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life and best friend, Linda Kay (Lipskoch) Patrick on August 5, 1978 in High Ridge, MO. Don was an insurance guru and owned his own company in St. Charles, MO named The Insurance Place. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He never left anyone stranded and would always do whatever it took to help someone in need, especially if it had anything to do with cars. Don loved cars ... especially Mopar... He and Linda over the years collected different muscle cars almost to the point of being able to have their own car show. Don's favorite car out of all of them was his 1970 440 'Cuda. His Cuda had to be the most beautiful thing on the road, so he pulled his family to the paint shop about a hundred times before the unmistakable bright green color was chosen. He was proud of how many layers of paint it was going to take to create the fascinating color, but the painter was not. Don always made a joke with his kids that he better be buried in that car – Little did he know that his family would work hard to make that happen as much as possible. Car shows and spending time with his family, that's what Don always looked forward to. His grandkids will tell you that he loved aggravating them and cherished their time together. Don also occasionally enjoyed losing money at the casino… His wife always right by his side, usually wondering how they ended up at the casino instead of eating dinner. . . In addition, his favorite holiday was Christmas because he couldn't wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces when they opened gifts he very purposely purchased for them. Everything Don did was always filled with love. Don is forever missed and survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Patrick; his daughters Holly Coffey (Steve) of Warrenton, MO and Amanda Silverberg (Bryan) of Wentzville, MO; his son Sean Patrick (Ashley Hughes) of St. Charles, MO; his cherished grandchildren: Kayla Thiel, Collen Coffey, Taylor Silverberg, Bryan Silverberg Jr., and his beautiful baby granddaughter on the way; and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mark Patrick and aunt Rose (Ulrich) Finley, and preceded in death by his sister Constance Patrick and stepmother Linda L Patrick. Services: Due to the present precautions taking place with COVID-19, a private graveside service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Summit Memorial Park in Holts Summit, MO. Once the virus calms down, a beautiful Celebration of Life will take place at the home of his daughter, Amanda Silverberg. More information will be shared via Facebook. The family requests your presence at the event with fond memories of Don and a hungry appetite. Don had a very deep love for animals, especially dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Charles Humane Society, c/o Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St., Fulton, MO 65251. Online condolences may be made online at www.debofuneral.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.