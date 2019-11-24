St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Jones, Donald D.

Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lu Jones (nee Grimsley); dear father of Ron (Laura) and Steve Jones; dear grandfather of Patrick (Jackie), Jennifer, Allison and Rebecca; dear great-grandfather of Kensley; dear brother of Bill (Diana) and Jack Jones; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, November 26, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or Unity Hospice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
