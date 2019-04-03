|
Hoeferkamp, Rev. Donald E. March 28, 2019, age 85. Loving father of Philip, Michael (Sunah), Douglas (Connie) and Gary (Laura) Hoeferkamp. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Spek) Hoeferkamp. Grandfather of Courtney, Ryan, Brandon, Shelby, Natalie, Luke, Alden and Hannah. Brother to the Rev. Harold Hoeferkamp, the late Anita Shafer and the late Rev. Robert Hoeferkamp. Don devoted his life in service to others for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a Lutheran pastor and an editor of My Devotions and Sunday School curriculum. He later wrote his own book: A Lighthearted Book of Common Errors. We fondly remember his love for Christ, his family and friends. He blessed us many times over. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Wednesday, April 3, from 5-8:00 P.M. and at Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois Rd., 63123, on Thursday 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019