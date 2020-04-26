Johnston, Donald E. "Johnny" 88, passed at his home April 17, 2020 leaving behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Johnston (Griner). In addition their children Sabrina Sender, Kevin (Stephanie) Johnston, Day (Blair) Oberg, Allyson (Dan-deceased) Novak; grandchildren Nick (Kelli) Sender, Greggory Oberg, Krissy and Heather Johnston, and Madison Oberg; six great-grandchildren and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George W. and Evelyn Johnston (Moore) and his brother Leroy. Johnny retired from the Air Force as Chief Master Sgt after 27 years of service with many military medals and a 26 year career in trucking as an executive. In addition he was an active member of VVA 1028 and a longtime member of Friendship Force, spreading worldwide good will. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a diabetic association or charity of choice. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks. A Kutis Affton service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.