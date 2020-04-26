Donald E. "Johnny" Johnston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnston, Donald E. "Johnny" 88, passed at his home April 17, 2020 leaving behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Johnston (Griner). In addition their children Sabrina Sender, Kevin (Stephanie) Johnston, Day (Blair) Oberg, Allyson (Dan-deceased) Novak; grandchildren Nick (Kelli) Sender, Greggory Oberg, Krissy and Heather Johnston, and Madison Oberg; six great-grandchildren and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George W. and Evelyn Johnston (Moore) and his brother Leroy. Johnny retired from the Air Force as Chief Master Sgt after 27 years of service with many military medals and a 26 year career in trucking as an executive. In addition he was an active member of VVA 1028 and a longtime member of Friendship Force, spreading worldwide good will. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a diabetic association or charity of choice. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks. A Kutis Affton service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved