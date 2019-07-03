|
Meinhardt, Donald E. Pete Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to Jimmie Meinhardt (nee Kemp); loving father of Curtis (Ann) Meinhardt, Carol (Steve) Kick, Steve Meinhardt and Raymond (Cheryl) Meinhardt; dearest grandfather of Brian Kick, Jeff Kick, Molly Meinhardt, Ericka Meinhardt and John Meinhardt; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. A lifelong friend of Jack Jake Galamis. Services: Visitation at St. Simon Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., Friday, July 5, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019