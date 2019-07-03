St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Donald E. "Pete" Meinhardt Obituary
Meinhardt, Donald E. Pete Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to Jimmie Meinhardt (nee Kemp); loving father of Curtis (Ann) Meinhardt, Carol (Steve) Kick, Steve Meinhardt and Raymond (Cheryl) Meinhardt; dearest grandfather of Brian Kick, Jeff Kick, Molly Meinhardt, Ericka Meinhardt and John Meinhardt; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. A lifelong friend of Jack Jake Galamis. Services: Visitation at St. Simon Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., Friday, July 5, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
