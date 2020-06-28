Donald E. Schnoring
Schnoring, Donald E.

Don passed away on June 26, 2020. Cherished husband for 64 years to the late Joan Schnoring; loving father to Susan and Julie Schnoring and Barbara Helm; father-in-law to Dr. Thomas Helm; proud grandfather to Charlie and Samantha Helm; brother to Thomas and Mary, James and Lee, Regina and the late George Roungon and the late Robert and Shirley Schnoring; brother-in-law to Gerry and George Jenkerson; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Don retired from McDonnell Douglas after 40 years as a Planning Engineer. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, Gravois, Wednesday, July 1, 9:30 a.m. with Mass Celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Louis Heart Association or James S. McDonnell USO appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
