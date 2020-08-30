Sieveking, Donald Edward

Absent from the body, present with the Lord, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Don was born in 1944 to Robert and Eleanor (Carrier) Sieveking of Thompsonville, IL. Don was a devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 49 years Yong Ja (Lee) Sieveking; loving father to Erin (Joe) Wolinski, Ed Sieveking, Elaine (Brandon) Coleman and Erica (Ricky) Popilek; devoted grandfather "Papa Don" to Colin and Nicholas Wolinski, Haley, Sophie, Elsa and Charlie Coleman, Ben, Audrey and Andrew Popilek; dear brother to Tom (Nancy), Rick and Fred (Connie) Sieveking and Eleanor (Kevin) Gillespie; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert (Carol) Sieveking Jr.

Services: Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sept 3rd at Buchholz Mortuaries, Chesterfield. Mass 10:30 a.m. Sept 4th at St. Clare of Assisi, Ellisville. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com