1/1
Donald Edward Sieveking
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sieveking, Donald Edward

Absent from the body, present with the Lord, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Don was born in 1944 to Robert and Eleanor (Carrier) Sieveking of Thompsonville, IL. Don was a devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 49 years Yong Ja (Lee) Sieveking; loving father to Erin (Joe) Wolinski, Ed Sieveking, Elaine (Brandon) Coleman and Erica (Ricky) Popilek; devoted grandfather "Papa Don" to Colin and Nicholas Wolinski, Haley, Sophie, Elsa and Charlie Coleman, Ben, Audrey and Andrew Popilek; dear brother to Tom (Nancy), Rick and Fred (Connie) Sieveking and Eleanor (Kevin) Gillespie; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert (Carol) Sieveking Jr.

Services: Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sept 3rd at Buchholz Mortuaries, Chesterfield. Mass 10:30 a.m. Sept 4th at St. Clare of Assisi, Ellisville. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Buchholz Mortuaries
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
St. Clare of Assisi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved