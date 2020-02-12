Dalton, Donald Eugene

Judge Donald Eugene Dalton, 88, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the home he shared with his wife Therese in Mesa, Arizona. Don was born April 8, 1931 to Warren Robert and Evelyn Chauncey Dalton. He practiced law with his father in St. Charles County for several years before beginning a life of public service: as St. Charles City Attorney, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney and as a Circuit Judge for Missouri's 11th Judicial Circuit. Since 1956, he never lost an election in his 41 years of holding public office. Don was a Boy Scout leader, and Trustee for the Methodist Church in St. Charles (now the First United Methodist Church). One of his most personally rewarding experiences was serving with the church's "lay witness missions" to various regional churches. In memory of his son-in-law, he funded a $250,000 Alfred "Fredy" Suter Memorial Scholarship in Engineering with the University of Missouri-Rolla. He was also a life-time member of the Masons in St. Charles. He loved playing tennis and coached a beginner's tennis league in Mesa, Arizona. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, boater and water skier, camper and canoeist, bicyclist and hiker, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Don married Gloria Carleen King, of St. Charles, in January of 1955 and had 6 children: Donald Eugene Jr., Linda A. Ellison, Wesley C. (deceased), Paul H., Stacey A. Dalton and Lisa A. Suter. After Carleen passed away in 2008, he married Therese Spiess in 2012 and remained a loving and devoted husband to her until his death. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to in Don?s name (online at LLS.org).

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church on First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, Missouri beginning with a Receiving Line at 8:00 a.m. and Service beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m.