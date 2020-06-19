Donald F. Elder Sr.
Elder Sr., Donald F.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elder. Loving father of Bruce (Lori), Steve (Lonnie), Donald Jr. (Cheri) and Joseph (Karen) Elder. Grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Monday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis Friary, 3613 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO. 80211. Visitation at church, Monday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2020.
