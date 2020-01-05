St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Donald F. Melching

Melching, Donald F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma Melching (nee Jerabek); dearest father of Elizabeth (Robert) O'Brien, Eric (Lisa) and Brian (Angela) Melching; loving grandfather of Maggie, Sean and Mary Kate O'Brien, Jack, Emma and Katie Melching; dear brother of Kenneth (Dottie) Melching; uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred or memorials to s. A Kutis South County Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
