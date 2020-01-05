|
Melching, Donald F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma Melching (nee Jerabek); dearest father of Elizabeth (Robert) O'Brien, Eric (Lisa) and Brian (Angela) Melching; loving grandfather of Maggie, Sean and Mary Kate O'Brien, Jack, Emma and Katie Melching; dear brother of Kenneth (Dottie) Melching; uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred or memorials to s. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020