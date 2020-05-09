Downer, Donald G. Age 92, of St Charles, MO passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1927 to Adolf and Josephine Downer. Donald was married to Lois Downer for 57 loving years. He served for 22 years in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he went on to work at U.S. Army Records Center. He then went on to work and retired from the US Postal Service. He was an active member in the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 267. He was a member of N.A.R.F.E., Chapter 1229. He was a member of United Methodist Church of the Shepherd. After retirement, Donald and wife enjoyed to travel, especially to Florida and the East Coast. Donald is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Richard) Proffitt, and Janice (Robert) McCutchen; his grandchildren, Melissa Krekeler, Julianne (Weston) Sanford, Michelle James, and Robert Joyce; his great-grandchildren, Callie Sanford, Wyatt Sanford, Hailey Krekeler, Luke Krekeler, Trinity James, Devon James, and Taylor Miller. He will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends. For more information please visit: www.newcomerstlouis.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 9, 2020.