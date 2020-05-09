Donald G. Downer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Downer, Donald G. Age 92, of St Charles, MO passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1927 to Adolf and Josephine Downer. Donald was married to Lois Downer for 57 loving years. He served for 22 years in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he went on to work at U.S. Army Records Center. He then went on to work and retired from the US Postal Service. He was an active member in the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 267. He was a member of N.A.R.F.E., Chapter 1229. He was a member of United Methodist Church of the Shepherd. After retirement, Donald and wife enjoyed to travel, especially to Florida and the East Coast. Donald is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Richard) Proffitt, and Janice (Robert) McCutchen; his grandchildren, Melissa Krekeler, Julianne (Weston) Sanford, Michelle James, and Robert Joyce; his great-grandchildren, Callie Sanford, Wyatt Sanford, Hailey Krekeler, Luke Krekeler, Trinity James, Devon James, and Taylor Miller. He will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends. For more information please visit: www.newcomerstlouis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
S/M Donald was active in the FRA for many years. He will be sadly missed.
John Partin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved