Holmes, Donald G.
Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine F. Holmes, dear father of Jim (Colleen) and Jane (Jon) Haupt, dear grandfather of Jackson and Jamieson, dear brother of the late Nathaniel, Harold "Chan", William Holmes, Margaret St. John, and Beth Saunders, proud uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews; stepfather to Elaine's children, Robert and Denise. Also preceded in death by Sharon Holmes, the mother of Jim and Jane. Member of the Masons, Knights Templar, Korean War veteran.
Services: Visitation Mon., Sept. 16, 10 am, followed by funeral service at 12:30 pm, at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment, Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019