St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Holmes Obituary

Holmes, Donald G.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine F. Holmes, dear father of Jim (Colleen) and Jane (Jon) Haupt, dear grandfather of Jackson and Jamieson, dear brother of the late Nathaniel, Harold "Chan", William Holmes, Margaret St. John, and Beth Saunders, proud uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews; stepfather to Elaine's children, Robert and Denise. Also preceded in death by Sharon Holmes, the mother of Jim and Jane. Member of the Masons, Knights Templar, Korean War veteran.

Services: Visitation Mon., Sept. 16, 10 am, followed by funeral service at 12:30 pm, at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment, Jefferson Barracks.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now