Shields, Donald G.

85, passed Saturday, February 8, 2020 following a brief illness. He is leaving behind his wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginny" (nee Breeding) Shields; sons Donald Jr. (Susan) Shields, James Shields, Michael Shields, Timothy Shields and Mary Kay (Kevin) Jones; dear Grandpa of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Kenneth (Ann) Shields; brother-in-law of Alice (the late Perk) Hecht, James (Mary) Breeding, Carol (the late Harry) Konradt; dear uncle, cousin and friend to all.

Don was a dedicated Marine of 31 years and retired as 1st Sgt. USMC.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, February 14, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus, 10234 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis MO 63137. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor St. Louis. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant MO 63031, 4:00-9:00 p.m.