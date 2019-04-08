Driemeier, Dr. Donald H. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years of Joyce, nee Janssen, Driemeier; dear father of Doni Lynn (Scott) Driemeier-Showers, Douglas (Mary) Hallward-Driemeier, and Debra Danen; loving grandfather of Steven, Andrew, Madison, Megan, Benjamin, Andrew, Michael and William; uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and good friend. Donald spent his entire career at UMSL, including as Dean and Deputy Chancellor, and served on many boards including Eden Seminary. Services: Donald's life will be celebrated at Samuel UCC Church, 320 N. Forsyth Blvd., Clayton MO, at 1 p.m., Tue., April 9, 2019. Friends may call at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., U. City, from 5 until 8 p.m., Mon., April 8. Private interment. Memorials may be made to Samuel UCC, UMSL College of Business or Eden Seminary. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019