Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Donald H. Ziegler

Donald H. Ziegler Obituary

Ziegler, Donald H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean Ziegler (nee Mayer); dear father of Deborah (Barry) Curtis, Cynthia (Michael) Kenneally and Linda (Curtis) Wilson; dear grandfather of Shannon (Paul) Hoelscher, Lt. Col. Jeffrey (Rebecca) Curtis, Michael (Mary) Kenneally, Benjamin and Amanda Wilson; dear great-grandfather of 8.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
