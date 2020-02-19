|
Ziegler, Donald H.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean Ziegler (nee Mayer); dear father of Deborah (Barry) Curtis, Cynthia (Michael) Kenneally and Linda (Curtis) Wilson; dear grandfather of Shannon (Paul) Hoelscher, Lt. Col. Jeffrey (Rebecca) Curtis, Michael (Mary) Kenneally, Benjamin and Amanda Wilson; dear great-grandfather of 8.
Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020