Dr. Donald Haywood Brancato
1942 - 2020
Brancato, Dr. Donald Haywood

age 78, departed this life suddenly on June 11, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on May 9, 1942, to George and Eva Brancato, Don is survived by his beloved wife, DeLyn (nee Pittman) Brancato of Calverton Park; their five children John (Katrina) of Ferguson; Benjamin (Celeste) of Ladue; Rebecca of Schaumburg, IL; David (Gabriela) of Turlock, CA; and Thomas (Tania) of Franklin, TN. Don's joy was being Grand Don to his 12 grandchildren: Kaden, Ethan, and Josalyn DeGarmo, and Weston, Eva, Natalie, Maxwell, Alexander, Victoria, Eliana, Luke and Alice Brancato. He is cherished by his brother Richard (Mary Crouter) of Chevy Chase, MD; sister Karen (the late Rev. Dr. William) Martin, of Omaha, NE; and many inlaws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After his education at Northwestern University, he served as a Marine in Vietnam, retiring as a colonel in the USMC reserves. He was awarded medals and honors, including a Purple Heart. Dr. Brancato cared for patients at North County Orthopaedics for over 40 years, and as attending physician at Barnes, St. Louis Children's, Christian, and DePaul Hospitals, and on the teaching staff at Washington University School of Medicine. He was a Fellow in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, member of the Orthopaedic Research Society and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, past member of the St. Louis Board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a medical researcher, inventor and author; and was active in the Ferguson Church of the Nazarene. He was devoted to his Lord, family, friends, country, church, patients and fellow Marines.

Services: Visitation June 15, 2 to 8pm, Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant, 63031. Funeral June 16, 11am, Ferguson Church of the Nazarene, 1309 N Elizabeth Ave. Burial at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials may be sent to Ferguson Church of the Nazarene or Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY 12874.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
JUN
JUN
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ferguson Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
