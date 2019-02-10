Campbell, Donald I. 73, passed on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Cole) Campbell; dear son of the late Bruce and Evelyn (nee Pemberton) Campbell; dear brother of Carolyn (Mick) Kribben, Scott (Sarajane) Campbell, and the late Judy (late Brooks) Sharp; and dear uncle to Shari Jordan, Steven Dippold, Jeff Campbell, Jill Campbell, Marjorie Jackson and Kathi Hughes. Donald served with distinction as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in the 60's. Donald donated his remains to Washington University School of Medicine. Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Ann Parish.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019