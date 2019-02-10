Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald I. Campbell. View Sign

Campbell, Donald I. 73, passed on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Cole) Campbell; dear son of the late Bruce and Evelyn (nee Pemberton) Campbell; dear brother of Carolyn (Mick) Kribben, Scott (Sarajane) Campbell, and the late Judy (late Brooks) Sharp; and dear uncle to Shari Jordan, Steven Dippold, Jeff Campbell, Jill Campbell, Marjorie Jackson and Kathi Hughes. Donald served with distinction as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in the 60's. Donald donated his remains to Washington University School of Medicine. Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Ann Parish.





