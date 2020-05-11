Chellis, Donald J. fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Chellis (nee Ernst) and the late Geraldine Chellis (nee Costenson); father of Dawn (Calvin) Sweeney, Jeff (Renee), Michael (Tina) and the late Greg Chellis; loving grand-father and great-grandfather. Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Valley Park at a later date. Private interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 11, 2020.