Donald J. Chellis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chellis, Donald J. fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Chellis (nee Ernst) and the late Geraldine Chellis (nee Costenson); father of Dawn (Calvin) Sweeney, Jeff (Renee), Michael (Tina) and the late Greg Chellis; loving grand-father and great-grandfather. Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Valley Park at a later date. Private interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at schrader.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 11, 2020
Don always had a good joke. He loved laughter. We will always remember his laughter. We are sorry for your loss.
Paul Goss
Friend
May 11, 2020
Our Sympathy to the family.

John & Trudy Chellis
John & Trudy Chellis
May 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Don. I always loved working with him. He and Dr. Bob would exchange jokes and make us all laugh. Mike, Jeff and the entire family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Tammy Tissi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved